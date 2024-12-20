Man exposes himself to woman in Southsea sauna before entering female changing area
The force said a woman in her 50s was using the You Fit Health Club at the Holiday Inn, Pembroke Road, when a man exposed himself inappropriately to her in a sauna. He then later entered the female changing rooms she was using.
The woman was not hurt and staff asked the man to leave the premises following the incident on Saturday 30 November between 2:30pm and 3:30pm.
Police said: “We have been conducting enquiries, and as part of our investigation, we are issuing these CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to, who may be able to provide us with more information.
“If you recognise this man, witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area on this day, or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please report this to us by calling 101 with reference 44240532308, or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”