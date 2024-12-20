A man charged with attempted murder following a stabbing by a Portsmouth shop will spend Christmas behind bars.

Somers Road stabbing | Stuart Vaizey

Beauregard Broadbent, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a 25-year-old man was knifed in Somers Town on Saturday December 14.

Broadbent, who has not yet entered any pleas, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today for a bail application. But the request was rejected - meaning he will remain in custody for Christmas. The next hearing at the court is due on January 13.

The incident happened in the area of KS Somers Town Cash & Carry in Somers Road around 7.30pm. Some reports suggested the incident happened inside the store - with officers seen coming out of the shop.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth. A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”