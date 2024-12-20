Portsmouth man in court for attempted murder is refused bail and will spend Christmas behind bars
Beauregard Broadbent, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a 25-year-old man was knifed in Somers Town on Saturday December 14.
Broadbent, who has not yet entered any pleas, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today for a bail application. But the request was rejected - meaning he will remain in custody for Christmas. The next hearing at the court is due on January 13.
The incident happened in the area of KS Somers Town Cash & Carry in Somers Road around 7.30pm. Some reports suggested the incident happened inside the store - with officers seen coming out of the shop.
A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth. A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”