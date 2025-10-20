Man found dead sparking murder probe named as family pay tribute to “devoted family man"
A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 1.32pm on Thursday 16 October following a report a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Matley Gardens, Totton.
The deceased, who could not be saved despite the best efforts of emergency services, has now been named as 51-year-old Nigel Key.
His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have now made the following tribute to him: “Nigel was a devoted family man loved by family and friends. He was always friendly, generous, neighbourly and helpful to everyone. A skilled engineer respected by his peers. He will always be remembered.”
A 31-year-old man from Totton was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for medical treatment. He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment by medical professionals in custody.
Police added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to one of our uniformed Neighbourhood Policing Team patrols in the area.”