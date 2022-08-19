Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham police reissued their appeal to find Warren Bone, who was last seen in Swanmore on June 25.

He failed to turn up to Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17.

Bone was due to be sentenced for sex offences, including possession of indecent images of children.

The 53-year-old is also wanted for breaching his sex offenders notification requirements.

Fareham police said: ‘We're still looking for wanted man Warren Bone, 53, from Fareham. Can you help?.’

The initial Hampshire Constabulary plea appeal said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

‘He is described as white and 6ft tall.

‘He has grey hair which is close cropped/shaved, blue eyes, and stubble/a short beard.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220251346.