Man in 20s stabbed in stomach and hit over head with bottle - two men charged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach and hit over the head with a bottle.

Following enquiries, 22-year-old Marc Bache, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport, and 33-year-old Andrew Lewis, of South Street in Gosport, have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis has also been charged with robbery in connection with this incident.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 19), Bache was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 21. Lewis was remanded in custody by police to appear before Magistrates today.

A police spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the issues causing the most serious harm to our communities, including knife crime and drug-related harm. If you have any information or concerns about someone carrying a knife in your neighbourhood, please report this to police on 101.”