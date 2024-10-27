Man in 40s stabbed in serious street attack as police cordon off road
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg during a serious assault in Victoria Road, Southampton, around 8.45pm yesterday (October 26). No one has been arrested yet.
“It was reported an altercation had occurred, during which a man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg, causing a minor injury. It is not believed a knife was used,” a police spokesperson said.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, and officers are in attendance today and conducting enquiries in the area.”
The cordon along the busy street with shops has now been lifted. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44240467078.