Man in 40s stabbed in serious street attack as police cordon off road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police cordoned off a road after a man was stabbed during a street row.

Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg during a serious assault in Victoria Road, Southampton, around 8.45pm yesterday (October 26). No one has been arrested yet.

“It was reported an altercation had occurred, during which a man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg, causing a minor injury. It is not believed a knife was used,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and officers are in attendance today and conducting enquiries in the area.”

The cordon along the busy street with shops has now been lifted. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44240467078.

Related topics:Southampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice