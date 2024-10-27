Man in 40s stabbed in serious street attack as police cordon off road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police cordoned off a road after a man was stabbed during a street row.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg during a serious assault in Victoria Road, Southampton, around 8.45pm yesterday (October 26). No one has been arrested yet.

“It was reported an altercation had occurred, during which a man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg, causing a minor injury. It is not believed a knife was used,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and officers are in attendance today and conducting enquiries in the area.”

The cordon along the busy street with shops has now been lifted. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44240467078.