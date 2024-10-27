Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old driver and his passengers had an “unbelievably lucky escape” after his convertible BMW crashed into a ditch after “swerving to avoid a deer”.

The driver of the BMW M4 and his friends all walked away unharmed from the incident on the Burley Road near Brockenhurst in the New Forest in what was described as a “miracle”. The car, which narrowly avoided a tree, was written off and ended up 20 metres below the road flipped over in a hedge submerged in boggy terrain following the accident on Friday around midnight.

Local councillor, Adam Parker, said he went to inspect after seeing the car on Saturday where to his “surprise” he saw the driver and his parents as a recovery crew turned up.

Writing on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page, where he also posted photos of the crash scene, Mr Parker said the driver and his friends had an “unbelievably lucky escape”, before adding: “The driver told me he swerved to avoid a deer at just after midnight. His convertible BMW M4 left the road and ended up perhaps 20m into very boggy terrain.

“Just minutes before they had considered taking the convertible roof down. He was also extremely lucky to have narrowly missed a tree.

“Without assigning any blame, I hope these photos and this anecdote about the presence of deer at the moment can serve as a reminder to all as to the conditions on local roads. I am a believer that driving is one of the most dangerous things you can do, short of being in the military.

“If you do a lot of driving, it might be advisable to buy a deer whistle for your vehicle. All drivers in the New Forest should be aware of the road conditions, and that wildlife can quickly emerge from the forest.”

He added: “The lad’s beloved car has been written off, and he spent his morning in a state of shock retrieving his friends’ belongings - including phones and keys - from the mud, while a recovery crew did sterling work to retrieve the car, and his parents remarked on what a miracle it was that nobody was seriously injured. It could have been so much worse.”