Machete and drug dealing arrest update after Southsea bomb incident
Residents were evacuated after suspected explosives were found at an address in Grove Road North. Other locals not in immediate danger were told to stay indoors and businesses told to shut.
Nearby roads Elm Grove, Cottage Grove and St Andrew’s Road were also in lockdown as a bomb disposal team dealt with the the unnerving situation.
Police arrested a man who was held in custody following the incident. Giving an update, the force has said the man has now been released on bail.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address at Grove Road North in Southsea at 6:50pm on Wednesday (8 January) following the discovery of a number of items of concern in a building including a machete and suspected Class A drugs.
“A temporary evacuation of surrounding residents and businesses was undertaken while specialist officers assessed suspected explosive items located, however it was quickly established that these posed no threat.
“A 19-year-old man from Southsea was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has been conditionally bailed until Tuesday 8 April while enquiries continue. .”