Man remanded in custody over alleged pizza robbery and attack on vulnerable man at Portsmouth bus stop
The victim was jumped at a bus stop in Kingston Road, Buckland, between 9pm and 9.30pm on August 9.
The man in his 20s - previously described as “vulnerable” by police - was punched by two strangers, the force said in an appeal last September. A spokesman said: “The men demanded he hand over his pizza. When the victim refused, he was threatened with violence and was punched in the face and shoulder.”
Police have now said a “man has been identified in relation to this incident”. Kia Trusler, 20, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, has been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and pleaded not guilty. Trusler has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 10 June for trial.