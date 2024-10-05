Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while in a pick-up truck during rush hour on the M27 has been named and charged.

M27 approach Portsmouth | nw

Jon Maxwell, 40, of Queens Road, Waterlooville, is before city magistrates today (Saturday) after he is accused of exposing himself to a woman in her 50s on the M27 in Portsmouth between junction 11 and 12.

Police said the incident happened on 20 July, at around 8.40am, when a man in a black pick-up vehicle exposed himself to the victim, a woman in her 50s, as they drove eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

Following enquiries, Maxwell has been charged with indecent exposure. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, 5 October.

“We encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of crime to report this to police on 101, where you can speak to a police officer in confidence,” a police statement said.