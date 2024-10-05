Hunt for Havant pervert in orange overalls who asked girl, 11, if she wanted to touch him
The shocking incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday (3 October), when the girl was walking along Barncroft Way, Havant and was approached by a white slim man with blond hair aged in his 20s who was wearing a white top with orange overalls.
A police statement said the man “made an inappropriate gesture and asked her if she wanted to touch him” before adding: “He is not reported to have exposed himself and no contact was made. The girl left the area after the interaction and was not harmed.”
Police added: “Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify the man involved and officers will be in the area carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers.
“If you were in the area and saw a man of this description acting suspiciously, or if you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240429923, or go online to report via: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)”