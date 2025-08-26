Man jailed for 16 months after stealing Apple Mac laptop and Airpods from Portsmouth property
Omar Osman, 24. of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of burglary and attempted burglary.
Overnight on Thursday, July 24 and into Friday, July 25, he tried a number off doors in Larkhill Road, which were locked, before finding an unlocked door in Honeywood Close and helping himself to an Apple Mac laptop and a set of Airpods.
Osman was quickly identified after officers from the Area Crime and District Police Teams reviewed CCTV and doorbell footage. He was then arrested at an address in Milton Road where he was found in possession of the stolen items.
PC Tony Percival of the Eastern Area Crime Team said, “I am very happy with this result and to see Osman jailed for his crimes. Burglary is an intrusive crime which can have a serious long-term impact on the victim, including causing them to feel unsafe in their own home.
“I hope that this sentence demonstrates to would-be offenders that you will be pursued and will face justice should you chose to commit an offence.”
Osman pled guilty to the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 26 and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, August 22.
Police are urging anyone who been the victim of burglary, or who has information regarding stolen items, to call them on 101 or visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. However, if you are in danger or a crime is in progress call 999.
