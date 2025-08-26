A man has pleaded guilty to a child sex offence after a ‘paedophile sting’ led to his arrest which drew in huge crowds and police with riot shields.

Lee Comley, of Middle Park Way, in Leigh Park, was arrested on July 1 following after it was alleged that he had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.

A group, that calls itself the Child Online Safety Team, live-streamed on Facebook as they confronted him and approximately 100 onlookers gathered in the area to watch his arrest.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court by videolink from HMP Winchester, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to incite a 14-year-old child in sexual activity.

At the time of the defendant’s arrest, police officers with riot shields responded after the huge crowds started chanting and throwing objects. Following the arrest, a 48 hour dispersal order was put in place for the Leigh Park area to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Alex Charge said after the incident: “Disorder will not be tolerated – it can cause real fear for residents, damage property and seriously impede our police officers who are working really hard to carry out their duties, make arrests and keep people safe.