Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man, who committed ‘despicable’ sexual offences over the course of 40 years, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Anthony Cotton, 60, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, was convicted of 28 sexual offences, involving ten different victims, spanning the late 1970s to 2021, on Monday, November 11, 2024.

David Anthony Cotton has been jailed for 18 years following 28 sexual offences spanning over more than 40 years. | Hampshire Police

The police conducted a three year investigation which resulted in Cotton being charged with the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven counts of indecent assault on a male (Boy aged between 8-15)

Two counts of indecency with a child (Boy aged between 8-10)

Four counts of indecency with a child (Girl under the age of 14)

Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Sexual activity with a child

Eleven counts of sexual assault (Male under the age of 18)

Cotton, also known as ‘Big Dave’, pleaded not guilty to all offences, but a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court found him guilty on all counts following a five-week trial.

He was remanded into custody by the judge, who stated that Cotton is a prolific offender and a danger to society.

Cotton appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 22). He was jailed for 18 years and given a further five year extension to his license period due to the Judge deeming him to be a dangerous offender.

Hollie Shelton, Detective Constable from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team, said: “I am very pleased with this result and that the totality of the sentence was met by an applause from a very full court room today full of victims, witnesses and other members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sentence is significant given the challenging nature of investigating non-recent offences where evidence can be more difficult to obtain, but I am very happy that Cotton will finally face justice for his despicable crimes.”

Cotton has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Shelton added: “The sentencing is a result of outstanding bravery by the victims in coming forward and while this sentence in no way will negate what has happened to them, I hope that they can now begin to move forward, knowing that justice has been served and safe in the knowledge that he can no longer harm any other children.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.