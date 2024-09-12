A Portsmouth MP has led parliament’s messages of condolences to the family of a Royal Navy serviceman who died in a night-flying training exercise in the English Channel.

The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, | PA/Ministry of Defence

Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, was one of three crew members on board a Merlin Mk4 helicopter which ditched on Wednesday, September 4, off the coast of Dorset during a training exercise with the Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Lt Leyshon’s family released a statement on Friday, September 6, saying he was a “talented, passionate, strong and loyal man”. The two other crew members on board were not seriously injured and an investigation into the emergency landing is ongoing.

During prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, September 11, Portsmouth North Labour MP Amanda Martin said: “I’m sure the whole House will firstly join me in paying our respects to Lt Rhodri Leyshon, who tragically passed away last week.

“My thoughts are with the family, loved ones, HMS Queen Elizabeth crew during this very difficult time.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on Monday 2nd September 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was sure MPs would want to join him in sending condolences to Lt Leyshon’s family.

In their statement, the serviceman’s family said: “Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him.

“We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy.”