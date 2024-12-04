Man jailed for 32 years for murdering dad and trying to kill his brother

A Hampshire man has been jailed for 32 years after he was found guilty of murdering a dad and trying to kill his brother.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Walker | Hants police

Kenneth Walker, 64, of Tasmania Close, Basingstoke, was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Laurie, 33, from Basingstoke, was confirmed deceased at the scene. His brother Scott, 36, from Newbury, was also stabbed and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Jurors were told Walker had armed himself with a knife and deliberately inflicted the fatal stab wound to Craig’s chest after he and his brother attended Walker’s address in Popley.

On Tuesday 26 November, Walker was convicted of murder and attempted murder after a jury deliberated for just over two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker’s girlfriend Jane Byrne, 52, of Egerton Drive, Basingstoke, was convicted of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice after the court heard she deliberately attempted to obstruct the investigation by cleaning the scene and concealing evidence.

Walker was jailed for a total of 32 years. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years for murder and 22 years for attempted murder. Both sentences will be served concurrently. Byrne was jailed for a total of 30 months.

After the sentencing, Craig’s family said: “No sentence will ever be enough, compared to the sentence we all have to serve living a life without Craig. But justice being served is enough for us to begin to face it together.

“Craig brought warm and kindness into our lives every day and he is a dearly missed father, partner, brother, uncle and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Watson said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of Craig Laurie. Not only have they had to endure what happened that night, but they have had to relive their experience in court.

“Kenneth Walker murdered Craig and attempted to do the same to his brother Scott in a despicable and senseless act of violence, which resulted in a much-loved father losing his life.

“I hope that today’s sentence helps Craig’s family rebuild their lives and that they are able to feel a small sense of comfort knowing that Kenneth Walker will spend a long time in prison for what he has done.

“Tackling serious violence is a key priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and I hope that today’s sentence gives victims confidence to come forward and talk to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Hayley O’Grady, Basingstoke’s District Commander, added: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Craig Laurie and I would like to thank them for their courage and hope that today’s sentence helps them to rebuild their lives.

“I know this incident had a big impact on the local community, however I want to reassure you that we take reports of knife crime extremely seriously.

“I’m sure you will have seen our officers carrying out reassurance patrols and making enquiries in the local area as a result of this incident.

“I want residents to know that when these incidents take place we work as hard as we can to bring offenders to justice so that we can continue to keep Basingstoke safe.”