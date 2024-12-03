Unexploded bomb in Southsea: Cordons lifted after ordnance was removed from beach area

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 21:26 BST
An unexploded ordnance has been removed from Southsea meaning a cordon in the area has now been lifted.

Police and bomb disposal experts have been on the scene in front of Southsea Common since this morning when an unexploded ordnance was discovered by the team creating new sea defences.

This led to road closures in the Clarence Esplanade area as well as the closure of Clarence Pier, the D-Day Story and Blue Reef Aquarium - as well as the evacuation of the Southsea Common area.

Police cordoned off large areas of Southsea seafrontplaceholder image
Police cordoned off large areas of Southsea seafront | David Clarke/Solent News

However police have now confirmed the area has been made safe.

In an update a spokesperson said: “Our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have now safely removed the ordnance from the area.

“The Southsea cordons have now been lifted.”

