A man has been jailed after stabbing a member of the public in the back in an unprovoked attack in Fareham.

Steven Colin Hardy, 44, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of five years, after following a couple out of a cafe in West Street and then stabbing the man.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 23, 2024 with the 32-year-old victim then rushing to the police station on Quay Street with his partner where first aid was administered.

Hardy continued to follow them and entered the police station where he was arrested and handed over the knife. Hardy was unknown to the victim and his partner, who left the cafe after becoming uncomfortable when noticing he was staring at them. A number of members of the public witnessed the incident and called 999.

Hardy was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, July 11, for causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He had previously admitted to the charge alongside possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis, of which he was sentenced to a year in prison to be served concurrently.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Fareham said: “The quick actions of the Station Enquiry Officers and members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team helped to ensure that the victim, his partner, or any other members of the public didn’t come to further harm following this shocking incident. I’d like to thank them for their professionalism and dedication to public safety.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, but Hardy’s actions could have caused much more serious harm. I really do hope that this sentence helps the victim and his partner to be able to move on with their lives safe in the knowledge that justice has been served.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that those who carry knives will face the full consequences for their actions. This case sends a strong message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon or become involved in serious violence, no good ever comes from it. The consequences can destroy lives forever.”

After serving five years a decision will be made as to whether Hardy should remain in prison or can serve his sentence on parole.