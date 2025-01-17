Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after possesing more than 700 indecent pictures of children.

Timothy O'Keefe, 58, of May Close in Southampton, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on today (Friday, January 17) after pleading guilty to possessing more than 700 indecent images of children.

The offences took place between June 2022 and June 2024, while O’Keefe was living in Portsmouth and Andover.

Following an investigation by the Internet Child Abuse Team in July 2022, officers searched O’Keefe’s address in Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

A laptop belonging to him was discovered in his neighbour’s garden after he threw it there. The technology was found after officers deployed a digital data detection dog, PD Dizzie.

These dogs are trained to sniff out electronic devices and items like phones and sim cards, and on this occasion PD Dizzie also located a USB stick which belonged to O’Keefe and had many indecent images of children on it.

O’Keefe was handed a two year prison sentence for the offences.