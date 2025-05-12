A man was knocked unconscious at a Gosport bus stop by men not known to him.

It happened between 8:15pm and 9:15pm on Thursday 1 May, when the man in his 30s was set upon by two unknown men at a bus stop outside Morrisons on Carisbrooke Road. The man suffered injuries to his head and face and was knocked unconscious during the incident.

Police are now looking for a white man who is 6ft tall with a muscular build and who was bald and wearing a red polo shirt. The second man is also white, 6ft tall with a muscular build who was wearing a pink polo shirt and hat.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist us,” police said.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage in the area from around this time.”

Report any information by calling 101, quoting incident number 44250200591. Or report to us online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website:

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website, below: