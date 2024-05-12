Portsmouth man fighting for his life after colliding with car on A27 which closed stretch of M27

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2024, 09:22 BST
A man who collided with a car on a dual carriageway is fighting for his life in hospital.

Police confirmed the 35-year-old’s condition following an incident on Friday evening (May 10). Emergency services were deployed to the eastbound carriageway of the A27, near the exit for Eastern Road, after a collision between a Portsmouth male and a car.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident happened around 11pm. “He received treatment at the scene and was then taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition,” the force said.

The collision between a car and pedestrian took place on the A27 near Portsmouth, at the exit for Eastern Road. Parts of the M27 and A27 eastbound were shut.

“An investigation is underway into the exact circumstances of the collision, and officers wish to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with these inquiries.” Officers investigated what happened throughout the early hours of yesterday.

A major stretch of the A27 and M27 eastbound were both closed while this was carried out. National Highways had the scene cleared by approximately 11am. Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch with them.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage from the area around 11pm,” they added. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240196691. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

