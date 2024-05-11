Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large stretch of road has reopened following a serious collision last night.

Police and paramedics rushed to the A27 eastbound after being called to the scene at 11pm. Several emergency vehicles were deployed.

The M27 eastbound after J12 on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road, the M275 northbound on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road and the Cosham Portsbridge roundabout slip road on to the A27 up to Eastern Road were all closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the collision involved a car and a pedestrian. He added: “The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

A major stretch of the M27 and A27 eastbound was closed following a serious collision. Picture: AA Traffic Map

“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. His family have been informed.” National Highways set up a diversion route this morning while they cleared the area.

The A27 eastbound has been reopened, but delays remain in the area. “This incident is now clear, and the #A27 in #Hampshire is now OPEN eastbound between the #M27 J12 / #M275 near #Portsmouth and the #A2030 near #Farlington,” the transport body reported on X.

“There are still delays of over 25 minutes in the area but this should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience.” Updates on what happened can be found by scrolling to the bottom of this article.