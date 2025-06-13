Portsmouth man arrested after woman raped near court building
The 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time. The incident took place between 3am and 4am on Alec Rose Lane where a woman in her 20s was raped.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth have arrested a man. This follows a report that between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11, a woman in her 20s was raped on Alec Rose Lane. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
“A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time.
“We continue to urge anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting 44250254877, or submit this via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”