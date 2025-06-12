Breaking

Woman in 20s allegedly raped near Portsmouth court building sparking police manhunt

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST

A woman has been allegedly raped near the city’s court building - sparking a police manhunt.

Police cordon where alleged rape took place at Portsmouth Combined Court Centreplaceholder image
Police cordon where alleged rape took place at Portsmouth Combined Court Centre | Solace Chivers

The sex attack happened on a female in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.

A police cordon and car was spotted on Wednesday by the prison van parking entrance to the building as a rape investigation was launched.

A police spokesperson said: “We are conducting enquiries following the report of a rape of a woman in her 20s. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are regularly patrolling the area. These patrols will continue over the weekend while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44250254877 or submit at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

