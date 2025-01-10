Man previously charged with attempted murder admits murder after Wickham woman dies
Adam Wright, 38, was initially charged with the attempted murder of June Henty, 77, following an assault at an address in Dickson Park, Wickham, on December 23, 2023.
Wright, of Grovers Field, Bishop’s Waltham, was subsequently charged with murder after Ms Henty later died from her injuries in June.
Wright today appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing where he admitted a charge of murder. He will now be sentenced on May 2.
A police statement previously said: “Officers were called at around 7.30am on Saturday, December 23, to a report that a 77-year-old woman had been assaulted at an address in Dickson Park. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.”