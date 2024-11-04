Man, 21, pleads guilty at Portsmouth court to raping teenage girl and other sexual offences

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 18:05 BST
A man has pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and other sexual offences at a Portsmouth court today.

Oliver Smith, of South Hurst, Whitehill, entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court today (November 4). He admitted to several offences after a young female was raped in Bordon, Hampshire, in September.

Most Popular
Oliver Smith, 21, of South Hurst, Whitehill, admitted to raping a teenage girl in Bordon at Portsmouth Crown Court today. He also pleaded guilty to other offences.placeholder image
Oliver Smith, 21, of South Hurst, Whitehill, admitted to raping a teenage girl in Bordon at Portsmouth Crown Court today. He also pleaded guilty to other offences. | NW

Smith, 21, admitted to rape; attempted rape; false imprisonment; committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence; threatening another with a blade; false imprisonment; causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the guilty plea follows an investigation after a report was filed on September 27 that a teenage girl was raped by a male stranger in the Deadwater Valley area.

They added: “Smith has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 24, 2025.”

Related topics:HampshireCourts
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice