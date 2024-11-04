Man, 21, pleads guilty at Portsmouth court to raping teenage girl and other sexual offences
Oliver Smith, of South Hurst, Whitehill, entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court today (November 4). He admitted to several offences after a young female was raped in Bordon, Hampshire, in September.
Smith, 21, admitted to rape; attempted rape; false imprisonment; committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence; threatening another with a blade; false imprisonment; causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the guilty plea follows an investigation after a report was filed on September 27 that a teenage girl was raped by a male stranger in the Deadwater Valley area.
They added: “Smith has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 24, 2025.”