A man has pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and other sexual offences at a Portsmouth court today.

Oliver Smith, of South Hurst, Whitehill, entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court today (November 4). He admitted to several offences after a young female was raped in Bordon, Hampshire, in September.

Smith, 21, admitted to rape; attempted rape; false imprisonment; committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence; threatening another with a blade; false imprisonment; causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the guilty plea follows an investigation after a report was filed on September 27 that a teenage girl was raped by a male stranger in the Deadwater Valley area.

They added: “Smith has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 24, 2025.”