Portsmouth man released after lone woman allegedly locked in car during attempted sex attack near QA
A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday July 2 after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.
A police spokesperson previously said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”
The force has now said the suspect has been released. “He has been released without charge, however enquiries are ongoing as our investigation continues,” a spokesperson said.