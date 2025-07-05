Portsmouth man released after lone woman allegedly locked in car during attempted sex attack near QA

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 08:27 BST
A man has been released by police after he was arrested on suspicion of attempting a sexual assault on a woman who had just left hospital.

A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday July 2 after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.

A police spokesperson previously said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”

The force has now said the suspect has been released. “He has been released without charge, however enquiries are ongoing as our investigation continues,” a spokesperson said.

