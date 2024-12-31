Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after seven parked cars were damaged by a man late on Monday night.

A man was seen damaging the tyres of the cars on Railway View in Portsmouth at around 11.15pm on Monday, December 30. When approached by a member of the public he ran away.

Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after receiving reports that a number of cars have been damaged in Portsmouth. A man was reportedly seen damaging the tyres of the cars, before running away when challenged by a member of the public”

The police have released the below description of the man:

White

Aged between 20-50

Stocky build

Wearing light grey jeans or jogging bottoms, a reflective green and black jacket and a woolly hat

The spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident, saw anyone of this description behaving suspiciously in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240565602. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.”