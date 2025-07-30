Man spotted being arrested in street with knife is jailed day later

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
A man caught with a knife after a street stop search by police was jailed a day later.

Police arrest Jayden Mutange in Kilmiston Closeplaceholder image
Police arrest Jayden Mutange in Kilmiston Close | Supplied

Jayden Mutange, 18, was stopped on Tuesday (July 29) around 4.40pm by officers who searched the suspect in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. During the stop search, a knife was seized by police.

Police were spotted circling the suspect before he was carted off into a police van as locals watched on.

A police spokesperson previously said: “Jayden Mutange, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (30 July).”

During the hearing Mutange was jailed for 10 months with him sent to a young offenders’ institution after he admitted a charge of possessing a knife.

The offence was committed while he was serving a suspended sentence and on two sets of bail - aggravating the sentence he was handed. He was also told to pay a surcharge of £187.

