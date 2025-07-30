Man spotted being arrested in street with knife is jailed day later
Jayden Mutange, 18, was stopped on Tuesday (July 29) around 4.40pm by officers who searched the suspect in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. During the stop search, a knife was seized by police.
Police were spotted circling the suspect before he was carted off into a police van as locals watched on.
A police spokesperson previously said: “Jayden Mutange, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (30 July).”
During the hearing Mutange was jailed for 10 months with him sent to a young offenders’ institution after he admitted a charge of possessing a knife.
The offence was committed while he was serving a suspended sentence and on two sets of bail - aggravating the sentence he was handed. He was also told to pay a surcharge of £187.