The victim was rushed to hospital after being attacked in broad daylight around midday in Burgoyne Road, Southampton.

The man was left with serious injuries but police said these are ‘not considered to be life-threatening at this time’. The force has deployed special Section 60 powers in response to the incident to allow officers to stop and search anyone in a designated location. These powers will be in place until 2.07am tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

Southampton district commander, superintendent Phil Lamb, said: ‘This level of violence and use of weapons in Southampton will not be tolerated. I have implemented a Section 60 order and surged resource into the area to stop and search people whilst suspects remain outstanding and further violence likely to occur. These powers will be reviewed, and we will use further powers if we need to, in order to prevent this kind of disorder from happening.

‘These are not measures that we put in place lightly, but we have done so on this occasion to minimise the risk to the local residents of Southampton and ensure that there are no further incidents of this nature in our communities.

‘You will likely continue to see an increased police presence across multiple areas of Southampton why our officers continue their enquiries and establish the circumstances that led to the serious assault this afternoon in broad daylight.

‘If you have information about this incident or if you have any concerns, then I would implore you to please speak to any of our officers that you might see in the community. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their ongoing support during a time where there has been undoubtedly a lot of concern. We want to reassure you that we are increasing our patrols and seeking to identify those responsible for this abhorrent attack.’

