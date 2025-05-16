Man suffers serious injury during Portsmouth hit and run crash

A man suffered a serious leg injury during a hit and run crash involving a car and motorbike in Portsmouth.

Police attended

The incident happened between 9.35pm and 9.50pm last night (15 May) on London Road at the junction with Ophir Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained serious leg injuries. The car – described as a dark coloured estate vehicle, possibly a Vauxhall Astra – did not remain at the scene.

Police said: “Did you witness this incident? Do you know the identity of the car driver, or have you seen a vehicle matching this description that has possibly sustained damage?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250212559. You can also submit information here:

You can also submit information to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org