A man is wanted after a male was left seriously injured following a stabbing in Waterlooville.

Lee Graham | Hants police

Lee Graham, 52, is being hunted by police following the incident at about 4.50pm on Monday 28 October in Partridge Gardens.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call from the ambulance service, who were responding to a call that a man in his 30s had been stabbed. He suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury and is being treated in hospital.”

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. She has been released on police bail until 4 February while enquiries are carried out.

The spokesperson added: “Our investigation team is now trying to locate Lee Graham in connection to this incident. Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Graham, and would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.

“We believe Graham has recently been in the areas of Waterlooville, Portsmouth and Chichester, so we are asking members of the public in this area to share our appeal and report any sightings.

“We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Graham to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

“If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240469668.”

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall with a large build and ginger hair.

You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.