A man who brandished a meat cleaver and crossbow at staff during a robbery is due to appear in court today.

It’s alleged that at around 6am on August 30, 2022, a man entered the Premier store on Bury Road, Gosport, and threatened a member of staff with a crossbow and a meat cleaver.

It is reported that the man then stole cash and cigarettes totalling approximately £160.

Following an investigation into this incident, 31-year-old Peter Noakes, of Middle Street in Southsea, was issued a summons to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face one charge of robbery.