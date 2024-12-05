Man who brandished meat cleaver and crossbow around Premier Store during Gosport robbery to appear in court

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:23 BST
A man who brandished a meat cleaver and crossbow at staff during a robbery is due to appear in court today.

It’s alleged that at around 6am on August 30, 2022, a man entered the Premier store on Bury Road, Gosport, and threatened a member of staff with a crossbow and a meat cleaver.

It is reported that the man then stole cash and cigarettes totalling approximately £160.

Following an investigation into this incident, 31-year-old Peter Noakes, of Middle Street in Southsea, was issued a summons to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face one charge of robbery.

