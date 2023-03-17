Liam Pusey, 23, has been put behind bars following the horror crash along the A32 Wickham Road, between Wickham and Droxford, on February 4, 2021. Jurors heard Melissa Orsborn was sat in the front passenger seat when Pusey lost control of the car and span into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Pusey was driving north in his grey BMW 320D Sport at roughly 7.55pm, driving between 69mph and 85mph in a 50mph speed limit zone, court heard. The car smashed into a silver Volkswagen Golf travelling south.

Liam Pusey has been jailed for nine years after crashing his BMW. Melissa Orsborn was killed in the head-on collision. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Miss Orsborn was cut out of the vehicle. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Louisa Wray, 37, of Fareham – the driver of the Golf – suffered a broken left wrist and broken right foot. She was in hospital for two nights and had to have surgery. Following the trial, Pusey was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Pusey had heavily modified his BMW and regularly used it for drifting – so much so that he caused damage to the vehicle. Jurors were told that Pusey had worn down his tyres through drifting so much that the construction cords were exposed on the inner edge of the front offside tyre.

Melissa Orsborn. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A forensic examiner told the jury the BMW was in such a dangerous condition it should not have been driven on a public road. Pusey, of the A339 in Herriard, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Police Constable Lucy Hawkins, of the roads policing serious collision investigation unit, said: ‘Liam Pusey showed total disregard for the safety of his passenger and other road users by speeding in a dangerously unsafe vehicle. His recklessness has taken the life of one woman and put another in hospital.