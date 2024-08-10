Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was surrounded by armed police after being seen with a gun has described the incident as a “stupid” misunderstanding and joked: “I will never come to the door again with a gun.”

Armed police in New Road East in Fratton | Supplied

As reported, police swarmed to New Road East in Fratton just before 7pm on Friday 2 August after reports a man was seen with a pistol as concerned residents packed the road.

Officers, accompanied by police dogs, shouted at the man to get on the ground and put his arms in the air before the 40-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was later released without charge.

An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. He was also released without charge.

The CO2 air gun that caused alarm | Supplied

Now, speaking to The News, the man has said the incident was a misunderstanding - with him intending no fear and committing no offences after accidentally brandishing a CO2 air gun on his doorstep. He said the dramatic scenes were sparked after he opened the door to his daughter when he spotted three rowdy men. “I’ve put (the gun) in my waistband to see what’s going before the guys have gone and I went back inside,” he said.

“One of my neighbours saw me with (the air gun) and phoned the police and over an hour after it happened they turned up at my house and were pointing guns at me and told me to get on the floor

“I can’t complain the way they came and surrounded me and put guns to me because it does look legitimate but at the same time I didn’t go outside so it wasn’t an offence.

“I got arrested with my son. It was a long night. I didn’t break the law because I never went outside and wasn’t in a public place, I was on my property so it’s all a bit stupid. I was locked up for 22 hours.”

Residents watch on following the incident in New Road East | Supplied

Following the incident, the resident said he has been unfairly abused by people living nearby. He added: “My neighbours have since said we don’t want you in the street, you’re involved in drugs which is rubbish.”

Making light of the incident, he then joked: “I’m never coming to the door again with a gun.”