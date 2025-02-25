Measures to stop anti-social behaviour at Portsmouth Naval Memorial welcomed

New laws which will protect Portsmouth’s Naval Memorial against anti-social behaviour have been welcomed by the county’s police and crime commissioner.

A new crime bill has been introduced by the government which would make it illegal to climb on specific war memorials, with Portsmouth’s memorial on Southsea Common among 25 locations listed.

It is one of a number of new measures being proposed by the government to tackle violent crime, mobile phone theft and anti-social behaviour. There will also be new criminal offences over spiking and to stop registered sex offenders who continue to pose a threat from changing their name.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has welcomed the proposals and the additional police powers proposed.

She said: “I'm glad to see the government is supporting policing and being tough on crime. Giving police the power to seize nuisance vehicles without warning, strengthening knife crime laws, and introducing harsher penalties for attacks on retail workers will all help improve safety in our communities. The measures to tackle stalking, spiking, and intimate image abuse will provide much-needed protection, particularly for women and girls.

“The new law making it illegal to climb on war memorials is an important step in protecting our nation’s history and showing respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The anti-social behaviour we have seen at the most special place, the national War Memorial in Portsmouth last year, were shocking and caused much offence to local people. The same can be said of the disgraceful criminal damage committed against the National War Memorial in Whitehall. This is a welcomed introduction in the new Bill.

“War memorials are sacred spaces, and they should be treated with the dignity they deserve. The naval war memorials in Portsmouth hold deep significance for many, and this legislation will help ensure they remain preserved for future generations.”

But she urged caution and called for measures to help expediate justice proceedings, with many victims waiting for years for justice because the court system is overwhelmed. She also said with prisons full there is also nowhere for serious offenders to serve their time

She said: “Stronger powers for the police must go hand in hand with a justice system that works, and a society built on supportive communities which are equipped and funded to stop crime before it happens.”