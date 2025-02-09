Startling figures which show a troubling trend of more young people being involved in serious violent crime ‘should be a wake up call’ for action, Hampshire’s crime commissioner has said.

Data reveals a trend of more young people under the age of 25 become involved in serious violence, with the most common offence being in possession of an offence weapon which includes, knives, knuckledusters, baseball bats, hammers and corrosive substances.

There have also been a number of young people involved in stabbings in the area in recent months including teenagers who were stabbed in Portsmouth city centre and outside Havant Railway Station.

Figures also show that in the past year alone, over 74,000 victims have been offered help through the county’s four new Victim Care Hubs set up by Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones who is calling for more action to prevent crime and support those affected.

Figures reveal:

In 2022-2023, 17 per cent of serious violence suspects were aged 10 -17, up from 10 per cent the previous year, and 21 per cent were aged between 18 and 24.

In 2023-2024, 19.9 per cent of serious violence suspects were aged 10 -17 and 23.1 per cent were aged between 18 and 24.

Around 60 per cent of serious violent crime happens in public places, putting communities at risk.

The most common serious violence offence is possession of an offensive weapon

“These figures should be a wake-up call,” said PCC Donna Jones. “We are seeing too many young people involved in serious crime. While we must continue to support victims, we also need to crack down on violence and stop young people from being drawn into crime in the first place.”

Her comments coincide with the first anniversary of the Victim Care Hubs, located in police stations in Portsmouth, Southampton, Basingstoke, and Newport which provide specialist, round-the-clock support for victims.

Donna Jones said: “Victims of crime need support when they need it – not just when it's convenient. The Victim Care Hubs are here for everyone, no matter when the crime happened or whether it was reported to police.”

To mark the first anniversary of the Victim Care Hubs, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, visited the Northern Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke to meet frontline staff and see the service in action.

Highlighting the event, Baroness Newlove said: “I am grateful to PCC Donna Jones for the opportunity to meet with dedicated frontline workers and mark this important milestone. Time and again, victims share with me how services like these are a lifeline—offering emotional and practical support that helps them cope, recover, and find a path forward.”

Despite progress in victim support and the drop in crime rates, PCC Donna Jones says there is still too much crime, too many repeat offenders, and too many young people, especially boys and young men aged 10 to 24, getting drawn into violence.

“That’s why I’m recruiting more police officers, investing in crime prevention projects, youth interventions, and demanding tougher action when it comes to preventing youth violence,” she said. “More must be done to make our streets safer and to stop young people from targeting each other and becoming involved in the criminal justice system.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by crime, Victim Care Hubs offer free, confidential support. Contact them on 0808 178 1641 or via [email protected]