Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have extended the bail of two men who were arrested in a drugs raid at a flat in a notorious tower block.

The males were detained after officers raided a flat in Blake Court, South Street, Gosport, February 8. A quantity of Class C drugs were seized after the warrant was carried out at around 11.50pm - bags, wraps and mobile phones were confiscated.

Two men, aged 47 and 53, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs. They were originally bailed with conditions until May 9, but this has now been brought into the summer.

The two men were arrested following a drugs raid at Black Court in South Street, Gosport, in February Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said no charges have been made at this time, and the suspects remain on bail until August 9. A flat in Blake Court was shut down by police and placed under a Partial Closure Order in April.

Residents made numerous complaints about noise being made at all hours in the communal areas, regular drug use and narcotics dealing, faeces being smeared in different areas and drug users passing out on the stairwell.