Missing Chichester man thought to have travelled to Hampshire in his van found
A missing man who was last seen driving his van has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan, 27, of Chichester, disappeared yesterday evening (January 19). Chichester Police shared a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They believed he had travelled to Hampshire.
The force confirmed this afternoon that he has now been located. "We are pleased to report that previously missing Jordan has now been found," Chichester Police said.
"It follows an appeal to locate him earlier today (January 20). Officers have thanked the public for their help to find Jordan."