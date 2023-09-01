Terry Armstrong has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Terry Armstrong, 37, disappeared after he left his home address at 7.15am yesterday morning (August 31).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the force and Terry’s family were “increasingly concerned for his welfare”, but he has now been located.

The force said: “You may have seen our appeal for missing Terry last night from Havant. We are pleased to say he has been located