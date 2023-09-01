News you can trust since 1877
Missing Havant man found after disappearing yesterday morning

A man from Havant who went missing yesterday morning has now been found.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
Terry Armstrong has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanTerry Armstrong has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Terry Armstrong, 37, disappeared after he left his home address at 7.15am yesterday morning (August 31).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the force and Terry’s family were “increasingly concerned for his welfare”, but he has now been located.

The force said: “You may have seen our appeal for missing Terry last night from Havant. We are pleased to say he has been located

"Thanks to everyone who has shared our appeal.”