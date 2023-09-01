Missing Havant man found after disappearing yesterday morning
A man from Havant who went missing yesterday morning has now been found.
Terry Armstrong, 37, disappeared after he left his home address at 7.15am yesterday morning (August 31).
NOW READ: Man accused of assaulting male at Victorious Festival and attacking woman at police station due in court
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the force and Terry’s family were “increasingly concerned for his welfare”, but he has now been located.
The force said: “You may have seen our appeal for missing Terry last night from Havant. We are pleased to say he has been located
"Thanks to everyone who has shared our appeal.”