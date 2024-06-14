Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing woman from Havant who was last seen leaving her home has been found.

Sarah Gumbrell, 35, with links to Portsmouth, has been located after disappearing this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal to find her, urging people to call 999 if they saw her.