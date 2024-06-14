Missing Havant woman with links to Portsmouth, 35, found by police
A missing woman from Havant who was last seen leaving her home has been found.
Sarah Gumbrell, 35, with links to Portsmouth, has been located after disappearing this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal to find her, urging people to call 999 if they saw her.
The force said on X that she has now been located. “You may have seen our appeal earlier today to find a missing woman from Havant,” police added. “We are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you for your help in sharing our appeal.”