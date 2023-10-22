Missing Waterlooville man found after disappearing earlier this week
A young man from Waterlooville who was reported missing has been found.
Joshua Rockett disappeared at 4.30pm on October 19 in Hazleton Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were “very concerned” for his welfare and launched an appeal in hopes of finding him – as he may have travelled to Portsmouth.
The 24-year-old has now been located.
Police said on X: "On Friday we issued an appeal to help locate missing Joshua from Waterlooville – we are pleased to update you that he has now been located.
"Many thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”