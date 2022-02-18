As part of a crackdown on dangerous driving Hampshire police monitored sections of major roads including the M27 and M3 on Wednesday and Thursday this week (Feb 16 and 17).

Using a bus, donated by Stagecoach, officers were able to observe motorists in their vehicles. If anyone was seen to be using a mobile phone or not be in proper control of their vehicle, the officers would radio to nearby colleagues who would pull the driver over.

Hampshire police using a bus to look for motorists driving while using their phones

Wednesday saw 10 drivers stopped for using a mobile phone, three for insecure loads and two for not being in proper control.

Then on Thursday, 14 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone, six for insecure loads and three for not being in proper control of a vehicle.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: ‘This operation has shown that whilst the majority of motorists are being safe, a small minority are still choosing to use their mobile phones when driving.

‘Research has shown that you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and be less likely to notice and react to hazards in time by the distraction that mobile devices cause.

‘Thank you to our partners Stagecoach and National Highways for their support in helping us to carry out this operation.’

It came as part of a wider collaboration with Thames Valley Police and included an operation on February 15 in Oxford in which 10 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone and four for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

