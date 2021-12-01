Silipa Keresi was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard she had wrapped baby Maliki in a towel and left him by a tree off Shore Road, Hythe.

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency UK

Malakai was found by a member of the public on the afternoon of March 5, 2020, with Keresi arrested two days later after our investigations led us to her.

Keresi, aged 38, of Pylewell Road, Hythe, denied murder and an alternate charge of infanticide. She was found guilty by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.

She will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

