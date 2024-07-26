Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for information from the public after a motorbike was stolen from a car park overnight.

The motorbike, a black Kymco Pulsar LX 123 with registration ending FOM, was taken from a car park on Manley Road, Bursledon, between 10pm on July 21 and 9.30am on July 22. Police are asking if anyone has any information that could help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a theft of a motorbike in Bursledon. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the theft on the night in question? Have you been offered to buy a bike matching this description recently?

“Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that may assist our investigation? If you know something, please call 101 quoting reference 44240310782.”