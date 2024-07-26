Motorbike stolen in Bursledon as Hampshire police call for witnesses
The motorbike, a black Kymco Pulsar LX 123 with registration ending FOM, was taken from a car park on Manley Road, Bursledon, between 10pm on July 21 and 9.30am on July 22. Police are asking if anyone has any information that could help with their investigation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a theft of a motorbike in Bursledon. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the theft on the night in question? Have you been offered to buy a bike matching this description recently?
“Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that may assist our investigation? If you know something, please call 101 quoting reference 44240310782.”
The police advised that reports can also be made via their website.