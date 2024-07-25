Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A London man has been sentenced to three years in prison after committing a string of burglaries across Hampshire.

Timmy Connors, 27, of Redford Close, Feltham, Greater London, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 23) for sentencing, having previously been charged with five counts of burglary and assault of an emergency worker.

Officers investigating the burglaries, which took place between August 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, arrested Connors in Hertfordshire in May following a public appeal to locate him.

The court heard how £38,570 worth of jewellery was pinched from a house on Ferissa Road in Bursledon, a house on Winchester Road in Chandler’s Ford and two properties on Cox Row in Chandler’s Ford. A Range Rover and thousands of pounds worth of cash was also taken during the string of thefts. A fifth house was broken into on Glen Eyre Drive in Southampton but nothing was stolen.

The court also heard that DNA found at each of the crime scenes was identified by investigating officers as that of Connors and enquiries to locate and arrest him began. A public appeal in April of this year led to information that Connors was staying in Hertfordshire, and police located and arrested him there in May. On arrest, he became violent and punched an officer a number of times to the arm, causing minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Jamie Johnson, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Area Crime Team, said: “Connors’ crime spree was brazen and arrogant, and although he made attempts to clean his DNA from each of the scenes, we were still able to identify him via specialist forensic analysis at each location.

“I would like to thank the officers and staff who have worked hard to gather all available evidence against Connors, bringing him to justice for his crimes. A big thanks must also go to the public, who assisted us greatly with information when we issued our appeal in connection with this case. In some instances we rely on information and intelligence from the public to assist us in locating a criminal who knows they are wanted by police and working hard to evade us, and this was one of those examples.

“Breaking into someone’s home and stealing their property is an intrusive crime which causes immeasurable distress to its victims, and we do not underestimate the impact that this has on those who are affected.

“We work really hard to ensure that those who commit these crimes face the consequences of their actions. I really do hope that this result helps the victims of these burglaries to move forward and we will continue doing everything we can to support those affected by burglary and bring offenders before the courts.