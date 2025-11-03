Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving two cars
The collision happened around 8.50pm on Friday 31 October when a silver Suzuki motorbike was travelling eastbound on Bitterne Road East, Southampton, when it was in collision with a Ford Mondeo and a Nissan Note – both travelling westbound.
The rider, a 19-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A 51-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation.
Police said: “Enquiries into the exact cause of the collision are ongoing, and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and assist. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dash-cam footage showing the moments leading up to the collision?”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or submit information via our website, with reference 44250493562.