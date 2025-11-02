A Fareham family held a Halloween party this weekend to raise funds for four-year-old Maeve, who has cerebral palsy, achieve her dream of roller-skating.

Around 70 people enjoyed lots of fun and entertainment at the event in The Bugle in Titchfield yesterday afternoon (Saturday, November 1) to raise funds for Maeve Bisset, 4, who was born at just 28 weeks during COVID-19 was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just before her second birthday.

The condition is a lifelong movement disorder which causes severe spasticity in her legs and makes standing, sitting and walking painful and challenging. She uses a range of mobility aids from a wheelchair to walkers and sticks.

Pictured - Maeve Bisset, 4 with her Sister, Mum and Dad Photo by Alex Shute | The News

She is due to receive Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which, while not a cure, will help increase mobility and reduce pain. After surgery Maeve will need to relearn to walk and undergo intensive rehabilitation to rebuild her strength and independence. So her family, friends and supporters are taking on a series of events to help raise money for private physiotherapy.

Dad Dan Bisset, 36, a recruitment manager, has recently taken on a 5K open water swim to help raise funds. So far they have raised more than £6,000, but their target is £20,000 to ensure Maeve gets the physio and equipment she will need to help her gain strength and mobility after surgery.

Pictured - Lots of people came to support the fundraiser Photo by Alex Shute | The News

He said: “Maeve is a typical four-year-old who loves being up and about and doing all the things her friends like doing – she loves swimming and horse riding especially.’

“The more physio she can have while she’s young immediately after the operation the more effective it’s likely to be and the better her chance of achieving her ultimate aim of being able to rollerskate!”

The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope, which helps families raise money for children and young people like Maeve for medical treatments and healthcare services not freely available to them through the NHS and social care.

Pictured - Debbie D's Party Fun | The News

The charity provides fundraising guidance, campaign development, financial management, charity registration and emotional support from the Family Support team.

Tree of Hope CEO Becky Andrew said: “We wish Maeve and her family all the best with their fundraising activities. We are pleased to be supporting them to give them the support in reaching their fundraising goals.”

To learn more about Maeve or to donate to her fund visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/get-involved/childrens-campaigns/maeves-mission/