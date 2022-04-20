Motorcyclist suffers head injury after crash as Portsmouth man arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent

A 50-year-old motorcyclist suffered an injury to his head and a suspected broken collar bone after a crash in Cosham that led to a man being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:04 pm

Police said the collision involved a Green Honda motorbike and a grey Renault Scenic on Easter Sunday around 8.40am at the Southwick Hill Road junction on London Road, close to Queen Alexandra hospital.

The motorbike had been travelling in a pair of bikes in the Northern Road area prior to the collision.

A police spokesman said: ‘A 38-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested as part of our enquiries on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of either the Honda or Renault prior to the collision.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220150289.’

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

