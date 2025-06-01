A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries when his motorbike and a car collided.

The incident took place at around 11.16am on Sunday, June 1 on the A32 in Droxford with the motorcyclist and a red Vauxhall Corsa crashing. A section of the road is currently closed with police in attendance.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to the rider of a red sports motorbike who was wearing a helmet with a blue visor who stopped at the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are keen to identify and locate the rider of a red sports motorbike, wearing a helmet with a blue visor, who stopped at the scene, as they may have crucial information which could assist our investigation.

“If you were the rider of this motorbike, or were in the area at the time and saw the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision, please contact us. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

“You can call 101 quoting reference 0658 of today’s date or report online via our website.”